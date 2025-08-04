Tigres UANL vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

LAFC host Tigres UNAL on Tuesday evening to complete their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One slate, as both clubs look to secure a quarterfinal berth.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, Aug. 5 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
It's been smooth sailing for Tigres, the only LIGA MX team to secure maximum points (six) from their first two matches.
Ángel Correa has led the way with a tournament-best four goals, most recently netting a brace in a 2-1 win over San Diego FC. That came on the heels of a 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC in which the Argentine international and former Atlético Madrid attacker also potted a pair of goals.
The midfield pairing of Fernando Gorriarán and Juan Brunetta has proven highly effective for Tigres. Meanwhile, all-time leading goalscorer André-Pierre Gignac (219 goals) has taken on a super-sub role.
LAFC likely need a regulation-time victory to advance, having taken three points from their first two Leagues Cup tests.
They've gone to penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw on both occasions, losing to Mazatlán (11-10 PKs) and defeating Pachuca (4-2 PKs).
Denis Bouanga opened the scoring vs. Pachuca to extend his record as Leagues Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 13 goals. The Gabon international also scored in the shootout, erasing the memory of his crucial missed spot-kick against Mazatlán.
Should LAFC win, they might not know if they've reached the quarterfinals until Phase One ends Thursday evening.