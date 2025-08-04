Tigres UANL vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

It's been smooth sailing for Tigres, the only LIGA MX team to secure maximum points (six) from their first two matches.

Ángel Correa has led the way with a tournament-best four goals, most recently netting a brace in a 2-1 win over San Diego FC. That came on the heels of a 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC in which the Argentine international and former Atlético Madrid attacker also potted a pair of goals.