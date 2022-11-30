Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer

Seattle Sounders FC have turned within to replace Garth Lagerwey, announcing Wednesday they’ve appointed Craig Waibel as their new general manager and chief soccer officer.

Waibel’s promotion arrives after Garth Lagerwey departed last week to become Atlanta United’s president and CEO. From April 2021 until this change, Waibel was Seattle’s sporting director and senior VP of soccer operations.

He now oversees all areas of the club’s soccer operations, encompassing the first team, Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro) and Sounders FC Academy. Waibel served as GM at Real Salt Lake from 2015-19.

“Since joining the club, not only has Craig proven himself a fantastic executive, but also someone who understands our league as a whole and understands our soccer community in the Pacific Northwest,” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a release.