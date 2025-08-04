Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Inter Miami CF host Pumas UNAM on Wednesday evening in their final Phase One match, with both sides looking to secure a Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal spot.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 6 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Over the weekend, Inter Miami rallied to salvage a 2-2 draw with Club Necaxa before triumphing on penalty kicks. Combined with last week's 2-1 win over Atlas, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions have five points and are well-positioned to advance.
The Herons will face Pumas without superstar forward Lionel Messi and center back Maxi Falcón. Messi suffered a muscle injury in his right leg early in the first half vs. Necaxa, while Falcón was shown a 17th-minute red card.
New signing Rodrigo De Paul was influential in the comeback vs. Necaxa with two assists, setting up Telasco Segovia's first-half curler before Jordi Alba headed home a stoppage-time equalizer. It was De Paul's second appearance since arriving on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.
Pumas have momentum after rallying from a goal down to defeat Atlanta United, 3-2, thanks to a second-half brace from Coco Carrasquilla.
The former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder leveled in the 62nd minute before firing home the winning goal one minute from full-time. The Panamanian international has three goals in Leagues Cup after leveling late against Orlando City, a match Pumas won on penalty kicks.
While Pumas are on solid footing with five points, they'll look to upset Miami without goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican icon, who joined the LIGA MX side late last month, was red-carded in the 95th minute vs. Atlanta.