Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Inter Miami CF host Pumas UNAM on Wednesday evening in their final Phase One match, with both sides looking to secure a Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal spot.

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

Over the weekend, Inter Miami rallied to salvage a 2-2 draw with Club Necaxa before triumphing on penalty kicks. Combined with last week's 2-1 win over Atlas, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions have five points and are well-positioned to advance.

The Herons will face Pumas without superstar forward Lionel Messi and center back Maxi Falcón. Messi suffered a muscle injury in his right leg early in the first half vs. Necaxa, while Falcón was shown a 17th-minute red card.