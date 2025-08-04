Club América vs. Portland Timbers: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

The Portland Timbers will aim to secure a Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal berth when they face LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in their final Phase One match Wednesday evening.

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

To reach the quarterfinals, América will likely need a regulation-time victory. Anything less and a Leagues Cup pre-tournament favorite will rue their missed opportunity.

Las Águilas clawed back a 2-2 draw at Real Salt Lake , then were denied by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral in the ensuing penalty shootout (3-1 for RSL). Head coach André Jardine's team again supplied the drama in a 3-3 comeback draw with Minnesota United FC , and took the extra point by winning 8-7 in PKs.

Club América have fallen short of expectations thus far, earning three points from their first two Leagues Cup matches.

Portland have one foot in the quarterfinals after being one of two MLS teams – the other is Cascadia Cup rival Seattle Sounders FC – to win their first two Phase One matches.

They cruised to a 4-0 rout of Atlético San Luis, paced by four different goal-scorers. That set the stage for a 1-0 win over Querétaro FC, with Cristhian Paredes scoring in the first half.

But those results came at Providence Park and against lower-profile LIGA MX teams. Now, they'll head to Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (neutral site) and face arguably North America's most successful side.