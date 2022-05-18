Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week

It’s no secret Seattle Sounders FC’s voting block in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week process is powerful, and now they’ve helped bring home Week 11’s top spot.
That place belongs to Sounders and US men’s national team midfielder Cristian Roldan, whose long-distance strike was the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC for the Concacaf Champions League title-holders. Roldan earned 41.1% of the vote.
Second place went to Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, who bested New England Revolution and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner with a precise far-post curler in their 2-2 draw. The young Argentine, MLS’s league-record signing at $16 million, brought in 24.2% of the vote.
Real Salt Lake fullback Andrew Brody was close behind in third place, as his top-of-the-box banger booked a 2-1 win over Austin FC as extra time loomed. Brody earned 22.5% of the vote.
NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos, last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, brought up the rear with 12.2% of the vote following a beautiful chip in their 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew.
