Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s no secret Seattle Sounders FC’s voting block in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week process is powerful, and now they’ve helped bring home Week 11’s top spot.

That place belongs to Sounders and US men’s national team midfielder Cristian Roldan, whose long-distance strike was the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC for the Concacaf Champions League title-holders. Roldan earned 41.1% of the vote.

Second place went to Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, who bested New England Revolution and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner with a precise far-post curler in their 2-2 draw. The young Argentine, MLS’s league-record signing at $16 million, brought in 24.2% of the vote.

Real Salt Lake fullback Andrew Brody was close behind in third place, as his top-of-the-box banger booked a 2-1 win over Austin FC as extra time loomed. Brody earned 22.5% of the vote.

NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos, last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, brought up the rear with 12.2% of the vote following a beautiful chip in their 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew.

Check out all of Week 11's nominees below:

Seattle Sounders FC Cristian Roldan Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11
Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros wins Week 10 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 10
More News
More News
In World Cup year, can Matt Turner "take this leap and challenge myself" at Arsenal?
The Call Up

In World Cup year, can Matt Turner "take this leap and challenge myself" at Arsenal?
Power outage: Why can't Minnesota United score more goals?
Extratime

Power outage: Why can't Minnesota United score more goals?
2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week
USMNT: 4 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

USMNT: 4 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
Your MLS Week 12 watch guide: 10 games arrive Wednesday night
Voices: Sam Jones

Your MLS Week 12 watch guide: 10 games arrive Wednesday night
More News
Video
Video
Matt Turner Reflects Ahead of His Move to Arsenal
6:44

Matt Turner Reflects Ahead of His Move to Arsenal
Jim Curtin on what makes Philadelphia Union work: "We have to adapt and adjust"
2:25

Jim Curtin on what makes Philadelphia Union work: "We have to adapt and adjust"
The Quicker Stats behind Taxi's scorching start, Talles Magno's breakout season
0:33

The Quicker Stats behind Taxi's scorching start, Talles Magno's breakout season
Checking In with Matt Turner Before His Big Move to Arsenal
41:24

Checking In with Matt Turner Before His Big Move to Arsenal
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10