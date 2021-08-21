Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week

After already being named Player of the Week, Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has also won the Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week vote by a wide margin.

The Peruvian star tallied his league-leading 14th goal of the year in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas, netting in the 63rd minute to fuel the Western Conference pacesetter's impressive week. Ruidiaz combined with Nicolas Lodeiro before bending home a banked-in shot past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, garnering 53.7% of the vote.