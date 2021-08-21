Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week

After already being named Player of the Week, Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has also won the Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week vote by a wide margin.
The Peruvian star tallied his league-leading 14th goal of the year in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas, netting in the 63rd minute to fuel the Western Conference pacesetter's impressive week. Ruidiaz combined with Nicolas Lodeiro before bending home a banked-in shot past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, garnering 53.7% of the vote.
The runner-up spot went to New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan with 22% of the vote, a volley-homed finish that’s one for the highlight reels. Third place went to New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin (13.7% of the vote) for his first MLS goal, while LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson’s top-of-the-box blast took home 11% of the vote for the last spot.
Check out all the strikes below: