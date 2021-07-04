Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 11's action

Editor's note: This column was submitted before Toronto FC announced the decision to part ways with head coach Chris Armas on Sunday.

The obvious approach when trying to summarize this match would be to look at Toronto and once again wonder how a team that not long ago looked like one of the best in MLS, could suffer such a lopsided defeat. In actuality, the signs have been there for a while, and though the scoreline was definitely a surprise, the result wasn’t. DC deserve all the credit for what they did and I intend to give it to them. But first, for Toronto to have any hope — and hope is fading fast — of salvaging anything from this season, they’ll need to get back to basics, which means transforming their defensive approach completely.

I’m not talking about tactics or team shape as much as I’m talking about defending with pride and going that extra mile to make the last ditch tackle. Winning teams come in many forms, but the one common thread among them is they are stingy defensively. They make the opponent work very hard for anything they hope to get. Toronto are the opposite of that right now. Teams aren’t even having to be super creative to break them down. Instead, they’re almost being invited to do whatever they want, however they want, and the result of that has been disastrous TFC.