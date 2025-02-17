San Diego FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They went out and got two DPs who should be among the very best wingers in the league and are perfectly suited for the 4-3-3 that Mikey Varas wants to play. They also did well to get an expert ball progressor in Luca de la Torre, so they’ve answered some of the toughest questions expansion teams have to face.
- Weakness: Their goalkeepers are unproven and their No. 9s are unconvincing. It's not great to have so much potential weakness at the locus where value is created.
Key Departures
- None
Key Signings
- Luca de la Torre: The San Diego native arrives on a season-long loan (with purchase option) from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo. The box-to-box midfielder was part of the USMNT’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa América squads.
- Anders Dreyer: The Danish international winger was acquired from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht for reportedly around $5 million. Dreyer occupies a Designated Player spot.
- Marcus Ingvartsen: A well-traveled Danish international, Ingvartsen arrives from fellow Right To Dream club FC Nordsjælland.
- Hirving Lozano: The star Mexican winger is San Diego’s first-ever Designated Player following his reported $12 million transfer from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.
- Paddy McNair: The Northern Ireland international center back joins San Diego after playing nearly 300 matches across time at Manchester United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.
- Andrés Reyes: After four seasons with the Red Bulls, the Colombian international center back arrives via trade in exchange for $800k GAM.
- Jeppe Tverskov: The versatile Danish midfielder has spent his entire playing career in his native country. Most recently, Tverskov featured for FC Nordsjælland.
- Onni Valakari: The Finnish international is on loan from Cypriot top-flight side Pafos FC. Valakari will look to impact attacking phases.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 8th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 14th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 14th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 10th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 15th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Mikey Varas
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
- Last year: N/A
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: N/A