San Jose Earthquakes 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 10:30 pm ET vs. Real Salt Lake
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: In theory, their strength is that with Bruce Arena now in charge, they’ve undergone a cultural revolution that will be driven by newly arrived, proven veterans on every line. That includes Chicho Arango – literally the MVP front-runner midway through last year – up top. So there’s lots more talent on hand.
- Weakness: This team won the Wooden Spoon and conceded an MLS-record 78 goals last year. Most of those newly arrived vets are from the Revs, who were only marginally better. Arango was as bad in the second half of last year as he was good in the first half. A lot of stuff has to go right.
Key Departures
- Carlos Akapo: The Equatorial Guinean international defender signed in Brazil's Série B after two-plus seasons with San Jose.
- Tanner Beason: San Jose declined the veteran defender's contract option after five seasons in The Bay. He has since joined New England via free agency.
- Jeremy Ebobisse: The veteran MLS striker had his contract option declined. He's swapped California clubs by joining LAFC in free agency.
- Carlos Gruezo: A mutual contract termination was agreed between the club and player, allowing the Ecuadorian international to return to his home country with LDU Quito. Gruezo's exit freed up a Designated Player spot.
- Jackson Yueill: Alongside Beason, Yueill joined New England via free agency. Previously, the former US international spent his entire career with the Earthquakes.
Key Signings
- Chicho Arango: The Colombian striker was acquired from RSL in a blockbuster deal worth $1.4 million GAM and an international roster slot. The 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year won MLS Cup with LAFC the following year.
- Ian Harkes: Harkes is one of several Revs alums who's reunited with Arena in San Jose. He brings a no-nonsense approach to midfield.
- Mark-Anthony Kaye: The Canadian international midfielder was acquired alongside Harkes and Dave Romney from New England for $500k GAM and an international roster slot. Kaye joins his fifth MLS team.
- Josef Martínez: The former MLS MVP, signed via free agency, adds firepower to an already eye-catching San Jose attack. The Venezuelan international is seventh on the MLS all-time scoring charts, netting 116 goals in 184 games.
- Dave Romney: Also part of the trade with New England, the center back is joining his fourth MLS club. As with Kaye, he will reunite with former manager Bruce Arena in San Jose.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 7th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 13th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 5th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 9th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bruce Arena
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Last year: 6W-25L-3T, 21 points, 14th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify