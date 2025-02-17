Expert predictions: 2025 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings

Just like that, the 2025 MLS season is upon us.
As has become tradition, we've asked MLS Season Pass talent for their takes on how the Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings could finish. The below predictions come from more than 30 submissions.
Reminder: The top nine teams per conference make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and seeds/spots are locked in on Decision Day (Oct. 18).
- Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC
- New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal
- D.C. United
- Toronto FC
Miami are the Eastern Conference favorite after a record-breaking, Supporters' Shield-winning season where they earned 74 points.
Look for Atlanta and Cincinnati to challenge Lionel Messi & Co., especially after big swings in the winter transfer market.
Chicago have the No. 9 cut-off spot. Can new head coach Gregg Berhalter produce the club's first postseason trip since 2017?
- LAFC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake
- Austin FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Portland Timbers
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- San Diego FC
While LA are the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, LAFC and Seattle are the early Western Conference favorites.
Austin and San Jose could be due for a turnaround after winter transfer action under new head coaches.
In their inaugural season, San Diego and Chucky Lozano will look to prove the doubters wrong.