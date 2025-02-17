MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2025 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings

25-Season-Pass-Predictions-1

MLSsoccer staff

Just like that, the 2025 MLS season is upon us.

As has become tradition, we've asked MLS Season Pass talent for their takes on how the Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings could finish. The below predictions come from more than 30 submissions.

Reminder: The top nine teams per conference make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and seeds/spots are locked in on Decision Day (Oct. 18).

Awards Predictions | Team Previews

EASTERN CONFERENCE
  1. Inter Miami CF
  2. Atlanta United
  3. FC Cincinnati
  4. Columbus Crew
  5. Orlando City SC
  6. Charlotte FC
  7. New York Red Bulls
  8. New York City FC
  9. Chicago Fire FC
  10. Nashville SC
  11. New England Revolution
  12. Philadelphia Union
  13. CF Montréal
  14. D.C. United
  15. Toronto FC

Miami are the Eastern Conference favorite after a record-breaking, Supporters' Shield-winning season where they earned 74 points.

Look for Atlanta and Cincinnati to challenge Lionel Messi & Co., especially after big swings in the winter transfer market.

Chicago have the No. 9 cut-off spot. Can new head coach Gregg Berhalter produce the club's first postseason trip since 2017?

WESTERN CONFERENCE
  1. LAFC
  2. Seattle Sounders FC
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. Minnesota United FC
  5. Real Salt Lake
  6. Austin FC
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. Houston Dynamo FC
  9. Colorado Rapids
  10. Portland Timbers
  11. St. Louis CITY SC
  12. Sporting Kansas City
  13. FC Dallas
  14. Vancouver Whitecaps
  15. San Diego FC

While LA are the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, LAFC and Seattle are the early Western Conference favorites.

Austin and San Jose could be due for a turnaround after winter transfer action under new head coaches.

In their inaugural season, San Diego and Chucky Lozano will look to prove the doubters wrong.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video