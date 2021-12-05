Voices: Greg Seltzer

RSL Player Ratings: Glad, Kreilach bright spots in Western Conference Final loss

By Greg Seltzer

Real Salt Lake's upset-driven run in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs has run out of steam.

The No. 7 seed lost 2-0 at the Portland Timbers in Saturday night's Western Conference Final, missing their chance to reach MLS Cup on Dec. 11.

Here's how Claret-and-Cobalt players fared when dropping their fourth game of the year to the Rose City club.

5.0
RSL_David_Ochoa
David Ochoa
Goalkeeper · Real Salt Lake

Ochoa got away with a juicy rebound spill, but both goals featured a bit of misfortune. Solid positioning allowed him to make a few saves look easy, though. Ultimately, the postseason run ends for MLS’ self-described postseason villain.

3.5
RSL_Aaron_Herrera
Aaron Herrera
Defender · Real Salt Lake

It was just one of those days for the RSL right back, and it started early. Herrera's regrettable clearance whiff effectively teed up Felipe Mora's ice-breaker and he'd eventually leave his side short after drawing a second yellow card with 11 minutes to go. In between, he sent in a few tempting crosses, but also had trouble slowing down Portland wingers at the other end.

6.5
RSL_Justen_Glad
Justen Glad
Defender · Real Salt Lake

Though he was right around the play, I personally find it extremely harsh to consider Glad among the culpable on Portland's opener. And other than that incident, the RSL defender was quietly competent.

5.0
RSL_Marcelo_Silva
Marcelo Silva
Defender · Real Salt Lake

RSL’s other center back made the more showy stops, including a couple of important first-half tackles. However, Silva was also at fault on both Portland goals (once for losing the set-up man and once for neglecting to close down the shooter).

6.0
RSL_Andrew_Brody
Andrew Brody
Defender · Real Salt Lake

For the most part, the RSL fullback handled himself solidly. Brody wasn't flawless or stellar, but nearly all of his side's troubles happened elsewhere.

6.0
RSL_Nick_Besler
Nick Besler
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Like Brody, the defensive midfielder put in a good soldier performance upon spelling the suspended Everton Luiz. When RSL were able to slow down the hosts, it was usually Besler standing in their way.

4.0
RSL_PAblo_Ruiz
Pablo Ruiz
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

This was one the young midfielder will want to learn from. Though Ruiz got his tackling game together over the final half-hour, he spent the majority of the contest chasing Portland jailbreaks through his jurisdiction. If that wasn't enough, he also killed two of RSL's precious few final third advances with wild shots from too far out.

6.5
RSL_Damir_Kreilach
Damir Kreilach
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

The hard-nosed RSL ace did what he could while being starved for service. Kreilach threw himself into challenges, linked whatever rushes the visitors could muster and put a pair of headers on target.

5.0
RSL_Albert_Rusnak
Albert Rusnák
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Much was made of Rusnak's return to the starting lineup (including by me), but Portland's busy-body midfield essentially reduced him to the role of occasional possession linker. By the time he found a little space to operate and the service that was lacking for most of the night, it was too late.

4.5
RSL_Anderson_Julio
Anderson Julio
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

The speedy winger enjoyed a few gallops on the ball but was always either fumbly when the time came to make a play or cruelly dispossessed. Anderson Julio was also not especially helpful tracking back.

5.0
RSL_Rubio_Rubin
Rubio Rubín
Forward · Real Salt Lake

It's almost unfair to rate Rubin's portrayal of the Invisible Man because somebody has to get him the ball. That said, at some point, a striker has to find the soft spots to unnerve the defense, and that didn't happen.

4.5
Pablo Mastroeni
Head coach

The early leak really played into Portland's hands, basically sending Mastroeni's game plan out the window five minutes in. That's a tough break and all, but RSL had a major midfield shape/numbers problem that was never dealt with, and that cannot be so easily forgiven.

Substitutes

6.0
RSL_Justin_Meram
Justin Meram
Forward · Real Salt Lake

The wing sub certainly did more to bring RSL to dangerous spots in 32 minutes than the rest of his teammates did in 90, but never quite produced the right final ball.

5.5
wood-0
Bobby Wood
Forward · Real Salt Lake

While Meram's partner-in-crime off the bench also tried to force the issue, his touch didn't always cooperate.

6.0
RSL_Jonathan_Menendez_HEA
Jonathan Menéndez
Forward · Real Salt Lake

The Argentine winger wasn't bad in his 19 minutes, but didn't provide the needed offensive spark, either.

Voices: Greg Seltzer

Voices: Greg Seltzer

Voices: Greg Seltzer

