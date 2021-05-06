Goal of the Week

Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Orlando City SC star Nani has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 3 of the MLS season after a stunning curler in last weekend’s 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

Nani left Cincy midfielder Yuya Kubo in a spin cycle before cutting back onto his left and beating goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to the far corner. For his efforts, the Lions’ Designated Player earned 37.9% of the final vote.

Nani’s effort beat out San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, who took second place with 30.1% of the final tally. Yueill launched a tractor-beam volley past D.C. United goalkeeper Chris Seitz in last weekend’s 4-1 win at PayPal Park.

The two other nominees were Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (20.1%, third place) and New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark (11.9%, fourth place). Rubio launched a stunning free kick off the crossbar and in during a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, while Clark sent a trademark karate-kick volley past Chicago Fire FC in a 2-0 victory.

Advertising

Nani’s solo effort served as his second goal of the 2021 campaign. Since joining Orlando in 2019, the former Portugal national team star has 20 goals and 15 assists through 52 games.

Does Nani have more magic in store? Orlando will surely hope so when New York City FC come to town on Saturday (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) for a rematch of their wild penalty-kick loss against the Lions in Round One of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Goal of the Week Orlando City SC Nani

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 3 
Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Toronto FC's Yeferson Soteldo: I want to make history like Josef Martinez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Toronto FC's Yeferson Soteldo: I want to make history like Josef Martinez
Bob Bradley gives Carlos Vela fitness update ahead of El Trafico 

Bob Bradley gives Carlos Vela fitness update ahead of El Trafico 
Meet Ethan Zubak — the Galaxy homegrown who helped unlock Chicharito
Voices: Sam Jones

Meet Ethan Zubak — the Galaxy homegrown who helped unlock Chicharito
NYCFC relishing Orlando City rematch: "We have revenge to take"

NYCFC relishing Orlando City rematch: "We have revenge to take"
Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3
Goal of the Week

Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3
CCL takeaways: Making sense of MLS teams' quarterfinal results
National Writer: Charles Boehm

CCL takeaways: Making sense of MLS teams' quarterfinal results
More News
Video
Video
Top 10 LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Goals
7:42

Top 10 LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Goals
Chicharito exclusive: Carlos Vela the friend, El Trafico and mental health
15:59
Extratime

Chicharito exclusive: Carlos Vela the friend, El Trafico and mental health
Watch MLS in 15 from América vs. Portland Timbers | 05/06/2021
9:43

Watch MLS in 15 from América vs. Portland Timbers | 05/06/2021
HIGHLIGHTS: América vs. Portland Timbers | May 06, 2021
3:57

HIGHLIGHTS: América vs. Portland Timbers | May 06, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.