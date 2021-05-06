Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3

Nani’s solo effort served as his second goal of the 2021 campaign. Since joining Orlando in 2019, the former Portugal national team star has 20 goals and 15 assists through 52 games.

Does Nani have more magic in store? Orlando will surely hope so when New York City FC come to town on Saturday (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) for a rematch of their wild penalty-kick loss against the Lions in Round One of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.