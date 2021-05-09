Recap: Orlando City 1, NYCFC 1

Orlando City and New York City FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Exploria Stadium as in-form attackers Nani and Valentin Castellanos once again got on the scoresheet.

The result puts NYCFC top of the Eastern Conference with seven points from their four games, with Orlando just one point back.

In their first meeting since last year's dramatic playoff encounter won by Orlando after a memorable penalty shootout, there was little between the teams in the first half. One of New York City's best chances of the first half came from Andres Jasson's eighth minute shot that was saved.

Orlando improved as play returned for the second half, and truly started to command the match. The hosts were rewarded for their forward-thinking efforts in the 52nd minute, when Nani scored his third goal in as many games. Mauricio Pereyra received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, noticing that Nani was making a run behind him. Nani then made his way to the edge of the penalty area and the took the shot from there, sending the ball arrowing into the back of the net.

Orlando came close to another in the 61st minute, when Tesho Akindele's shot from close range was deflected by Maxime Chanot for a corner kick.

That momentum came to a halt in the 75th minute, when Joao Moutinho committed a clumsy foul against Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and conceded a penalty. Castellanos converted from the spot, becoming one of only five MLS players in history to open a season with four goals in four games.