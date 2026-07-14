Robert Lewandowski brings title-winning standard to Chicago Fire FC

Robert Lewandowski , well-traveled international superstar that he is, fielded and answered questions in English, his native Polish and Spanish during Tuesday’s introductory press conference with Chicago Fire FC .

“… We have a good team right now,” Berhalter added. “I think Robert is a piece that can help take us to the top.”

“Robert has scored over 700 career goals; he has the most goals in the Top 5 leagues in the last 15 years; he’s third on the all-time scoring list in UEFA Champions League, behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi; and he has 13 league titles and countless other titles,” Berhalter said.

To his left sat Fire head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, who began his time in front of reporters by talking numbers – specifically, his new striker's accolades.

“I know it won’t be easy, but still, in soccer you want competition, and there is something. Here, ‘something’ means to win some titles.”

“When I start to play at a new club, always in front of me is [the goal] of winning some titles. It’s the same [here],” said Lewandowski, who is also Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 89 goals in a record 167 caps.

The decision to sign with Chicago last month on a Designated Player deal through the 2027-28 MLS season came as a logical progression for a player who’s made winning a habit over two decades in the sport.

Lewandowski has helped take plenty of teams to the top, capturing 33 titles during a legendary career with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, and most recently with LaLiga titans FC Barcelona.

New teammates

Lewandowski joins a Chicago side that’s third in the Eastern Conference with 26 points (8W-4L-2D record) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and hopes to take the next step after returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year in their first campaign under Berhalter.

The Fire boast three players who featured at this summer’s World Cup, as well: homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady (USA), defender Joel Waterman (Canada) and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa). The latter helped Bafana Bafana to a historic World Cup knockout stage berth amid becoming the top fan vote-getter for this month’s 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

In attack, Lewandowski will partner up top with fellow DP striker Hugo Cuypers, who leads the 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13g/2a.

“What we’ve been doing these last months is working through what it would look like in a two-striker system,” Berhalter said of how he envisions both No. 9s not just playing, but thriving together.