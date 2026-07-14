San Jose Earthquakes sign Preston Judd to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Preston Judd to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with San Jose. He's posted a team-high 13 goal contributions (11g/2a) in 15 matches this year.

“We are pleased to re-sign Preston Judd,” said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. “He has made very good progress over the past year and a half, and has had an impressive goal-scoring record.

"We look forward to his continued progress and contributions to the San Jose Earthquakes. He is most deserving of a new contract.”

Since joining San Jose in 2024, Judd has tallied 20g/8a in 79 appearances across all competitions. He previously featured for the LA Galaxy, where he contributed 3g/1a in 19 matches.

“It feels great to re-sign with San Jose and commit to the Earthquakes for the foreseeable future,” said Judd.

“Getting an opportunity to be in an environment where people believe in me, from the coaches, to my teammates, and of course, the fans, has allowed me to grow as a player during my time here. Now I’m eager to make more memories with the Quakes for years to come.”

San Jose have been the surprise story of the MLS season, currently sitting second in the Western Conference (32 points; 10W-3L-2D).

They return to action on July 22, when they host Orlando City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).