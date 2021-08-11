Ricardo Pepi can't wait to play with Chicharito, Carlos Vela at the MLS All-Star Game

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi's stock keeps soaring, and now he's heading to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 25.

The 18-year-old homegrown made the MLS All-Star Team, a hand-selected pick by coach Bob Bradley. The LAFC boss had some say on the 28-player roster that's due to face the Liga MX All-Stars at Banc of California Stadium, and clearly has been impressed by the youngster.

Pepi, who has eight goals and one assist in 17 games (12 starts) this year, discussed the opportunity on this week's episode of The Call Up.

"It means a lot, just being able to be picked by a coach," Pepi said. "He doesn't even know me basically, so it just feels special. But being able to represent the MLS in general is a special one."

Pepi, a Mexican-American dual-national who's eligible to represent both countries, is eager to meet stars from both leagues. But the chance to play alongside LAFC forward Carlos Vela and LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is particularly exciting for the Texas native.

Vela and Chicharito both have enjoyed legendary careers with Mexico's national team, of course, and they'll be two central figures later this month. But the players, just like fans and media members alike, are eager to see how they'll perform.

"There's a lot of special players, but I feel like the person I want to meet the most is either Chicharito or Carlos Vela, just because they're Mexican," Pepi said. "They're Mexican, so it comes from there."

For more from Pepi and updates around the league, listen to the latest episode of The Call Up.

FC Dallas Ricardo Pepi

Portland Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension 

The Call Up

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini out six weeks with knee injury

Orlando City SC place priority on Leagues Cup in chase of first trophy
Leagues Cup

CCL is back! Can Philadelphia dethrone Club America at Estadio Azteca?
Extratime

Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?

