Reports: Inter Miami chasing MLS return for USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Inter Miami CF are pursuing an MLS return for US men’s national team defender DeAndre Yedlin, according to reports from The Miami Herald and Miami Total Futbol

Yedlin, 28, is reportedly departing Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray via a ​​buyout agreement. From there, Miami would sign Yedlin via the MLS Allocation Ranking, a mechanism whereby they acquired the top spot after trading defender Christian Makoun to Charlotte FC earlier this offseason.

It would be the latest move in a backline overhaul from Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson, with the South Florida-based club possibly sporting Yedlin at right back and ex-Arsenal standout Kieran Gibbs at left back.

Yedlin was previously linked with a Seattle Sounders FC return, having originally turned pro in 2013 as their first homegrown player. Henderson was a key member of the Rave Green’s front office upon their MLS expansion launch in 2009, making him quite familiar with the Washington native.

While with the Sounders, Yedlin was a two-time MLS All-Star whose performances sparked a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. He ultimately made 109 appearances in England’s Premier League, spread across Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle United.

He then joined Galatasaray during the 2020-21 season, all the while accumulating 71 USMNT appearances as highlighted by his breakthrough at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He remains a key fullback for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team as the Yanks pursue a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.

Miami, in revamp mode for the 2022 MLS campaign, have acquired the likes of center back Damion Lowe, midfielder Jean Mota and forwards Emerson Rodríguez and Leonardo Campana this offseason. They’re entering year No. 2 under head coach Phil Neville.

