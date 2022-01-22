Reports: Inter Miami chasing MLS return for USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin

Yedlin, 28, is reportedly departing Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray via a ​​buyout agreement. From there, Miami would sign Yedlin via the MLS Allocation Ranking , a mechanism whereby they acquired the top spot after trading defender Christian Makoun to Charlotte FC earlier this offseason.

💣 Inter Miami’s recent trade of young centerback Christian Makoun caught plenty of people by surprise. But the move may soon make more sense via the arrival of a U.S. Men’s National Team defender: DeAndre Yedlin. #InterMiamiCF #USMNT #MLS https://t.co/zESr5UXzKP

It would be the latest move in a backline overhaul from Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson, with the South Florida-based club possibly sporting Yedlin at right back and ex-Arsenal standout Kieran Gibbs at left back.

Yedlin was previously linked with a Seattle Sounders FC return, having originally turned pro in 2013 as their first homegrown player. Henderson was a key member of the Rave Green’s front office upon their MLS expansion launch in 2009, making him quite familiar with the Washington native.

While with the Sounders, Yedlin was a two-time MLS All-Star whose performances sparked a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. He ultimately made 109 appearances in England’s Premier League, spread across Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle United.

He then joined Galatasaray during the 2020-21 season, all the while accumulating 71 USMNT appearances as highlighted by his breakthrough at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He remains a key fullback for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team as the Yanks pursue a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.