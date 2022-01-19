Inter Miami sign Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez to U22 Initiative deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF’s rebuild for the 2022 MLS season continued Wednesday with the signing of winger Emerson Rodriguez from Millonarios FC in Colombia’s first division.
The 21-year-old Colombian, who joins Inter Miami as part of MLS’ U22 Initiative, is signed through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.
“Emerson is an exciting, dynamic young talent that we are excited to welcome to Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “His quality reinforces our team’s attack to help us achieve our goals this upcoming season.”
This is Rodriguez’s first foray outside of Colombia after developing at Millonarios and earning his first-team debut in 2020. He’s made 55 appearances across all competitions for Millonarios, including the Copa Sudamericana, and has eight goals and eight assists.
In 2019, Rodriguez spent time on loan with Colombian second-tier side Valledupar FC, making eight appearances.
Rodriguez's signing is Miami's latest move ahead of the 2022 season as they vow to hit the reset button and become younger, faster and hungrier after missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.