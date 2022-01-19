Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez to U22 Initiative deal

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF’s rebuild for the 2022 MLS season continued Wednesday with the signing of winger Emerson Rodriguez from Millonarios FC in Colombia’s first division.

The 21-year-old Colombian, who joins Inter Miami as part of MLS’ U22 Initiative, is signed through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

“Emerson is an exciting, dynamic young talent that we are excited to welcome to Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “His quality reinforces our team’s attack to help us achieve our goals this upcoming season.”

This is Rodriguez’s first foray outside of Colombia after developing at Millonarios and earning his first-team debut in 2020. He’s made 55 appearances across all competitions for Millonarios, including the Copa Sudamericana, and has eight goals and eight assists.

In 2019, Rodriguez spent time on loan with Colombian second-tier side Valledupar FC, making eight appearances.

Rodriguez's signing is Miami's latest move ahead of the 2022 season as they vow to hit the reset button and become younger, faster and hungrier after missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension
Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
More News
More News
Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids

Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension
Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
Transfer Tracker

Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension
Alexandre Pato chases "second chance" with Orlando City SC

Alexandre Pato chases "second chance" with Orlando City SC
Sporting Kansas City sign German center back Robert Voloder
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign German center back Robert Voloder
More News
Video
Video
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
14:14

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
Columbus Crew Season Preview
10:52

Columbus Crew Season Preview
Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
2:55

Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
Philadelphia Union Season Preview
11:46

Philadelphia Union Season Preview
More Video