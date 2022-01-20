Inter Miami sign forward Leonardo Campana on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed Ecuadorian international forward Leonardo Campana on loan from the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, the MLS club announced Thursday.
Campana, 21, joins through the 2022 campaign and Miami hold a purchase option. He has American citizenship and won’t occupy an international roster slot.
“We’re excited to acquire a player of Leonardo’s pedigree,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He’s a hungry young forward with a lot of promise, and we’re confident we’ll be able to develop him and help him reach his full potential with us. He’ll add to our attack and give us a great option up front that we believe can score goals in this league.”
Campana has featured 10 times for Ecuador’s senior national team, though awaits his first goal. At the youth level, he led their U-20s to the 2019 South American U-20 Championship title as the top scorer in the tournament with six goals in nine games.
Campana is yet to play for Wolves but has shined on loans with FC Famalicão in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and with Grasshopper Club Zürich in the Swiss Super League.
This move follows yesterday’s news that Miami have signed Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez to a U22 Initiative deal. Their attacking group is spearheaded by DP forward Gonzalo Higuain, a former Argentine international.