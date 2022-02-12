Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC rebuff River Plate's transfer bid for Taty Castellanos

New York City FC have turned down an offer from River Plate for center forward Valentin Castellanos, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Citing a source close to the club, Carlisle notes the Argentine powerhouse offered NYCFC a deal that included a transfer fee "close to $10 million," which the Cityzens wound up rejecting.

Castellanos' status has been among the biggest subplots of the offseason league-wide, as the 23-year-old is the reported subject of interest from multiple South American clubs. According to Carlisle, NYCFC value Castellanos at $15 million but are yet to receive an offer that matches that price tag.

Brazilian side Palmeiras have come the closest with a $12.5 million bid, which exceeds the number reportedly offered by River Plate. Brazil's Internacional have also been linked to Castellanos.

Castellanos' rising stock comes on the heels of a career-best season in MLS, which saw him win the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 19 goals and eight assists. He scored another three goals in three Audi MLS Cup Playoff games, including in their MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers.

After Castellanos helped NYCFC lift their first Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remarked that he's "ready to make the next step to Europe."

Since arriving at NYCFC in 2018 from Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque, the Argentine has racked up 37 goals and 18 assists in 92 regular-season games.

