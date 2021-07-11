Report: Jozy Altidore set to return to Toronto FC first team

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Jozy Altidore's return to first-team training with Toronto FC could come as soon as Monday, with the sides reportedly in the “final stages of a reconciliation."

Citing sources, ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reports all signs point toward Altidore being available for selection when Toronto FC resume play July 17 against Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Altidore’s agent, Soroosh Abdi of Paradigm Sports, issued a statement to ESPN that read in full: “Jozy’s back.”

Altidore has been training on his own for the past month and a half after a rift with former TFC coach Chris Armas that was sparked by being substituted in a 1-0 loss to Orlando on May 22.

Advertising

Armas was relieved of his duties last week following a 7-1 defeat to D.C. United and in a press conference explaining that decision, Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis said he was in communication with Altidore and his representatives.

“I don't want to say anything before having a conversation with Jozy, but once we have those conversations with Jozy, then we'll be able to give you a better update as to what the next game looks like,” Curtis said at the time.

Altidore has made four appearances this season, including a pair of starts. The 31-year-old forward has scored one goal to date in 2021. The US international is in his sixth season with Toronto FC and has scored 59 regular-season goals and another eight in the postseason, helping lead the Reds to the 2017 treble, capturing MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.

TFC are currently led by Javier Perez on an interim basis. In Week 12, they upset the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution with a 3-2 win at Gillette Stadium that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Toronto FC Jozy Altidore

Advertising

Related Stories

Tributes pour in for Paul Mariner following his death at 68
Toronto FC, amid turmoil, take inspiration from New England victory: "It meant everything"
Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 12's action

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: Jozy Altidore set to return to Toronto FC first team

Report: Jozy Altidore set to return to Toronto FC first team
Report: Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of loaning Derek Cornelius to Greece
Transfer Tracker

Report: Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of loaning Derek Cornelius to Greece
USMNT Gold Cup underdogs?! Berhalter & Co. don’t mind Mexico being “favorites”
Gold Cup

USMNT Gold Cup underdogs?! Berhalter & Co. don’t mind Mexico being “favorites”
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 12
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 12
Recap: Mexico 0, Trinidad & Tobago 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Mexico 0, Trinidad & Tobago 0
Caleb Porter dishes shade on FC Cincinnati after Columbus Crew stage "incredible comeback"

Caleb Porter dishes shade on FC Cincinnati after Columbus Crew stage "incredible comeback"
More News
Video
Video
Atlanta play man down in Nashville, should Columbus been down to 9 players on the field?
10:01

Atlanta play man down in Nashville, should Columbus been down to 9 players on the field?
Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Some wear GLOVES | What A Save!
1:21

Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Some wear GLOVES | What A Save!
Top moments from week 12
6:36

Top moments from week 12
Here are 5 things you should know about the start of the Gold Cup! 
1:38
Headlines

Here are 5 things you should know about the start of the Gold Cup! 
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls