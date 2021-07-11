Report: Jozy Altidore set to return to Toronto FC first team

Jozy Altidore 's return to first-team training with Toronto FC could come as soon as Monday, with the sides reportedly in the “final stages of a reconciliation."

Altidore has been training on his own for the past month and a half after a rift with former TFC coach Chris Armas that was sparked by being substituted in a 1-0 loss to Orlando on May 22.

Citing sources, ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reports all signs point toward Altidore being available for selection when Toronto FC resume play July 17 against Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

“I don't want to say anything before having a conversation with Jozy, but once we have those conversations with Jozy, then we'll be able to give you a better update as to what the next game looks like,” Curtis said at the time.

Altidore has made four appearances this season, including a pair of starts. The 31-year-old forward has scored one goal to date in 2021. The US international is in his sixth season with Toronto FC and has scored 59 regular-season goals and another eight in the postseason, helping lead the Reds to the 2017 treble, capturing MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.