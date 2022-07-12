Wayne Rooney can “help take us to the next level,” say DC United

WASHINGTON – This time he’s sporting a beard, a bit more gray in his hair and a “WR” on his training top instead of the No. 9. He’s got a few more miles on the odometer, now a young manager rather than a veteran striker.

“But even if we don't do as well as that, I think we're going to do quite well. I think you're going to see a real uplift in our play. I think the last couple of days, having Wayne around the organization has put a pep in everyone's step.”

“When he came four years ago, we were about 13 points out of the playoffs. We won 40 points, I think, in our last 20 matches, which was the best record in the league during that time period. And I've told Wayne, we expect the same this time,” said United’s CEO and managing general owner Jason Levien playfully as D.C. officially introduced Rooney as their new head coach at Audi Field on Tuesday.

For D.C. United , it’s the same Wayne Rooney, though – the same inspiring presence and transcendent global icon, well-equipped to lift the sagging fortunes of a proud club just as he did from 2018-19.

“But also the connection I’ve got with the club, being here before, there isn’t another MLS team I would want other than D.C. United. So I am proud to be here as manager, proud to try and develop this club both on and off the field.”

“I’m at the beginning of that journey,” Rooney said. “I’m at a point in my managerial career where I have to put the work in, I have to put the hours in. Of course, I’m an ambitious person, one day I want to manage at the top level. And this is part of that process in terms of coming here, trying to develop this club, trying to get success here, but also develop myself as a manager.

He plans to work at a club of that magnitude someday, and sees a stint in MLS as a proving ground in his own coaching evolution, calling out as “disrespectful” the English pundits who frame this move as a step backwards.

The Black-and-Red are indeed in dire straits as the England international returns , sitting second from bottom in the overall MLS table with a 5W-10L-2D record at their 2022 season's halfway point. That heightens the sense that they’ve pulled off a coup by recruiting Rooney, 36, who bolstered his reputation with sterling work under very trying circumstances over two seasons at Derby County and turned down an approach from his former club Everton earlier this year.

Urgency added

As he readily admitted, there’s real work to do at the capital club. They’re currently mired in a 1W-5L-2D skid highlighted – or perhaps “lowlighted” is a better description – by Friday’s grisly 7-0 thumping at the hands of the Philadelphia Union, a loss so humbling that it sped up the timeline of Rooney’s arrival significantly.

“Whenever you lose a game the way that we did and by the margin we did, it adds an element of urgency to it,” general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis Lucy Rushton told MLSsoccer.com. “It puts your club in a place where you need a reaction or you need a change, and you need something drastic at that point. So I think it probably forced the issue a little bit … As tough as last Friday was, it was probably the final straw that we needed really to go make this change and then start our recovery sooner rather than later.”

Levien said the club had been in touch with Rooney and his representatives already at that point. But getting whipped in such fashion by their I-95 neighbors “did factor in,” said president of soccer operations and sporting director Dave Kasper, to the speedy resolution of a contract that reportedly runs through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

“We said, ‘wait a minute, where are we headed this season? Where are we headed next season? How do we build the kind of culture where we think we're special and we're doing something positive in the community and positive on the pitch?’” explained Levien. “You sit there and watch some of these matches and you say, we’ve got to be much better than this. We’ve got to perform better. We have to have more fight. We have to have more competitiveness and a better spirit about us.”

When Hernan Losada was dismissed in April, D.C. leadership said they viewed their roster as playoff-caliber and signaled that interim boss Chad Ashton would be given the rest of the campaign to prove his viability for the job.

The difficulties of the past few weeks prompted a shift.