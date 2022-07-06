Report: MLS clubs interested in Jesse Lingard after Manchester United exit

Lingard may require a Designated Player spot if he comes to MLS, though LAFC ’s recent capture of former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale on a Targeted Allocation Money deal shows that’s not necessarily always the case.

Premier League sides Everton and West Ham are also in pursuit of Lingard, Dawson reports. Lingard enjoyed a spectacular winter and spring of 2021 while on loan at West Ham.

The interest is described as having “ground-breaking” deal potential, all as the 29-year-old departs boyhood club Manchester United. It was announced June 1 that Lingard was leaving the Red Devils as new manager Erik ten Hag takes over.

Two unnamed MLS clubs are looking to sign England national team attacking midfielder/winger Jesse Lingard, according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Dawson .

Jesse Lingard set to travel to the US to hear pitches from MLS clubs. West Ham and Everton still interested but Lingard keeping his options open after leaving Man United https://t.co/fttRfs0d0b

The reported interest also comes as Lingard pushes for a Qatar 2022 World Cup roster spot under Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate. He has six goals in 32 caps, though hasn’t appeared since an October 2021 World Cup qualifier against Andorra. England are drawn into Group B later this fall and will face the US men’s national team on Nov. 25.

Lingard earned his Manchester United debut in August 2014, though made his senior-team debut in November 2012 while on loan at Leicester City. He scored 35 goals in 232 Manchester United appearances, helping the storied club to FA Cup and Europa League titles.

In a slightly different tier, some esteemed England players have come to MLS in years past. Among them: Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Jermain Defoe and Ashley Cole.