Report: Wolfsburg look to sign FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi

Even though Wolfsburg may be a frontrunner in the Pepi sweepstakes, an agreement has yet to be officially finalized.

Romano reported earlier Sunday that Germany's top flight was the most likely destination for the 18-year-old FC Dallas forward, but hadn't specified a club.

UPDATE, Dec. 26 (6:55 pm ET) – Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have emerged as the favorite to land Ricardo Pepi , according to a follow-up report from Fabrizio Romano.

Wolfsburg are pushing to sign Ricardo Pepi. Bundesliga is the most likely destination for the USMT talent, as anticipated today ⤵️🌟 #Wolfsburg There’s still no full agreement with Dallas FC but negotiations are advanced. Work in progress after many clubs showing interest. #MLS https://t.co/Oz5Qt09KzJ

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the FC Dallas forward could land in the Bundesliga, with the player’s agent in advanced discussions with one unnamed club in Germany’s top flight.

USMT star Ricardo Pepi is prepared to leave Dallas FC for new European chapter in January. Deal not completed yet but advanced. 🇺🇸 #transfers His agent met with many clubs, from Wolves to Ricardo’s “dream club” Real Madrid - but Pepi is now in talks to join one Bundesliga club. pic.twitter.com/GjZZDGBgt8

According to Romano’s tweet, Pepi has been speaking with a number of European clubs, including Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, home of Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, and his reported “dream team” Real Madrid in La Liga.

But it appears Pepi could be the latest young American to compete in the Bundesliga, following the likes of Christian Pulisic, former NYCFC academy star Giovanni Reyna, former FC Dallas academy standout Weston McKennie and ex-New York Red Bulls midfield ace Tyler Adams, among others.

All of this attention for the 18-year-old comes after a breakthrough season for club and country. Pepi emerged as FC Dallas’ starting forward in June and finished with 13 goals and three assists across 31 appearances (24 starts).