Report: Wolfsburg look to sign FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi

UPDATE, Dec. 26 (6:55 pm ET) – Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have emerged as the favorite to land Ricardo Pepi, according to a follow-up report from Fabrizio Romano.
Romano reported earlier Sunday that Germany's top flight was the most likely destination for the 18-year-old FC Dallas forward, but hadn't specified a club.
Even though Wolfsburg may be a frontrunner in the Pepi sweepstakes, an agreement has yet to be officially finalized.
ORIGINAL (Dec 26, 1:46 pm ET) – Next step for the Ricardo Pepi hype train, Germany?
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the FC Dallas forward could land in the Bundesliga, with the player’s agent in advanced discussions with one unnamed club in Germany’s top flight.
According to Romano’s tweet, Pepi has been speaking with a number of European clubs, including Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, home of Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, and his reported “dream team” Real Madrid in La Liga.
But it appears Pepi could be the latest young American to compete in the Bundesliga, following the likes of Christian Pulisic, former NYCFC academy star Giovanni Reyna, former FC Dallas academy standout Weston McKennie and ex-New York Red Bulls midfield ace Tyler Adams, among others.
All of this attention for the 18-year-old comes after a breakthrough season for club and country. Pepi emerged as FC Dallas’ starting forward in June and finished with 13 goals and three assists across 31 appearances (24 starts).
He scored the winning penalty kick in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which pitted MLS' best against Liga MX's best for the first time. He also made an immediate impact upon choosing the US men’s national team over Mexico, with the dual-national forward recording three goals and three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances.
Pepi’s honors include 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year, the top spot in MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list and U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.