FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi named 2021 US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

FC Dallas homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi has been named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year for 2021, the federation announced Saturday.

It’s the latest recognition to come Pepi’s way after the 18-year-old’s breakout season already produced 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year honors and the top spot in MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list .

Pepi made an immediate impact upon choosing the US men’s national team over Mexico, with the dual-national forward recording three goals and three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances. As the USMNT chase a Qatar 2022 spot, he memorably sparked a 4-1 comeback win at Honduras on his debut and then bagged a brace during a 2-0 home victory over Jamaica.