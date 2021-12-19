FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi named 2021 US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi has been named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year for 2021, the federation announced Saturday.

It’s the latest recognition to come Pepi’s way after the 18-year-old’s breakout season already produced 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year honors and the top spot in MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Pepi made an immediate impact upon choosing the US men’s national team over Mexico, with the dual-national forward recording three goals and three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances. As the USMNT chase a Qatar 2022 spot, he memorably sparked a 4-1 comeback win at Honduras on his debut and then bagged a brace during a 2-0 home victory over Jamaica.

Pepi earned 60% of the overall vote, while Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah took second place (23%) and former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio took third place (11%).

During the MLS campaign, Pepi notched 13 goals and three assists across 31 appearances (24 starts). And when combining form for club and country, transfer interest has steadily followed Pepi as the 2022 campaign approaches.

Below is a full table of previous U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year winners:

US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year winners
Year
Player
2021
Ricardo Pepi
2020
Gio Reyna
2019
Sergino Dest
2018
Alex Mendez
2017
Josh Sargent
2016
Christian Pulisic
2015
Matt Miazga
2014
DeAndre Yedlin
2013
Wil Trapp
2012
Rubio Rubin
2011
Brek Shea
2010
Gale Agbossoumonde
2009
Luis Gil
2008
Sacha Kljestan
2007
Michael Bradley
2006
Jozy Altidore
2005
Benny Feilhaber
2004
Eddie Johnson
2003
Freddy Adu
2002
Bobby Convey
2001
DaMarcus Beasley
2000
Landon Donovan
1999
Ben Olsen
1998
Josh Wolff
