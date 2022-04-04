Atlanta United star Josef Martinez getting knee examined, Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL

The Five Stripes also announced that midfielder Matheus Rossetto will miss approximately 2-4 weeks with a left hamstring injury.

Furthermore, defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is out long-term after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee during last weekend’s 1-0 win at D.C. United . Alonso's recovery timeline is to be determined.

Atlanta will provide an update on Martinez’s status upon review of results from UPMC doctors.

Martinez, the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, missed nearly the entirety of Atlanta’s 2020 campaign after tearing his right ACL. The 28-year-old Venezuelan international previously noted that amid his recovery, he explored the possibility of retiring.

Atlanta United star striker Josef Martinez has traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) for a reexamination of his right knee after expressing recent discomfort, the club announced Monday.

Martinez is in his second year since recovering from his torn ACL, notching 14 goals and three assists in 29 matches over the last season-plus. He's been one of the league's top strikers since joining Atlanta for their 2017 expansion campaign, notching double-digit goals every year he's been healthy.

Alonso, 36, joined ATLUTD via free agency this past winter as a veteran addition who was remarkably dependent for Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC during his previous stops. He joined MLS in 2009 during Seattle's expansion season.

These updates add to an already significant injury list at Atlanta, with midfielder Emerson Hyndman continuing to recover from a torn ACL. Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, a Designated Player alongside Martinez and league-record signing Thiago Almada, is recovering from a hamstring injury.