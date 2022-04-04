Atlanta United star Josef Martinez getting knee examined, Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United star striker Josef Martinez has traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) for a reexamination of his right knee after expressing recent discomfort, the club announced Monday.

Martinez, the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, missed nearly the entirety of Atlanta’s 2020 campaign after tearing his right ACL. The 28-year-old Venezuelan international previously noted that amid his recovery, he explored the possibility of retiring.

Atlanta will provide an update on Martinez’s status upon review of results from UPMC doctors.

Furthermore, defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is out long-term after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee during last weekend’s 1-0 win at D.C. United. Alonso's recovery timeline is to be determined.

The Five Stripes also announced that midfielder Matheus Rossetto will miss approximately 2-4 weeks with a left hamstring injury.

Josef Martinez ATL
Josef Martinez has 91 goals and 14 assists in 113 regular-season matches with Atlanta.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez is in his second year since recovering from his torn ACL, notching 14 goals and three assists in 29 matches over the last season-plus. He's been one of the league's top strikers since joining Atlanta for their 2017 expansion campaign, notching double-digit goals every year he's been healthy.

Alonso, 36, joined ATLUTD via free agency this past winter as a veteran addition who was remarkably dependent for Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC during his previous stops. He joined MLS in 2009 during Seattle's expansion season.

These updates add to an already significant injury list at Atlanta, with midfielder Emerson Hyndman continuing to recover from a torn ACL. Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, a Designated Player alongside Martinez and league-record signing Thiago Almada, is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Atlanta, in head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s first year at the helm, are third in the Eastern Conference standings (3W-1L-1D record, 10 points). They return to action on Sunday when visiting expansion side Charlotte FC (1:30 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Atlanta United FC Josef Martinez

Related Stories

Recap: DC United 0, Atlanta United 1
Top 5 teams bettors are backing to win MLS Cup 2022
Thiago Almada's screamer wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
More News
More News
LA Galaxy sign Preston Judd from LA Galaxy II
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Preston Judd from LA Galaxy II
Vintage performance: LA Galaxy's Chicharito named Week 5 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Vintage performance: LA Galaxy's Chicharito named Week 5 Player of the Week
LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire for Week 5

LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire for Week 5
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez getting knee examined, Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez getting knee examined, Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 5
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 5
More News
Video
Video
Did Hany Mukhtar score in Columbus? Right PK call on RSL's Justin Meram?
1:46
Instant Replay

Did Hany Mukhtar score in Columbus? Right PK call on RSL's Justin Meram?
LAFC and Philadelphia continue to soar, Chicharito rounds into form & MORE 
25:59

LAFC and Philadelphia continue to soar, Chicharito rounds into form & MORE 
Pato's sweet volley, Joao Paulo's screamer – Vote for Week 5's Goal of the Week!
1:31

Pato's sweet volley, Joao Paulo's screamer – Vote for Week 5's Goal of the Week!
Every MLS goal in week 5!
17:16

Every MLS goal in week 5!
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!