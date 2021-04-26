Repeat: Chicharito wins second straight MLS Player of the Week after hat trick

After dominating the New York Red Bulls with a hat trick that accounted for all of his team's goals, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is taking home MLS Player of the Week honors for a second straight week to start the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old striker put on a ruthless display in the Galaxy's 3-2 home win over RBNY at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, striking for goals in the 9th, 41st and 60th minutes. It continued a red-hot start to the 2021 season for Hernandez, who is now the second player in MLS history to score five goals in his team's first two games of the season, joining former Houston Dynamo FC standout Brian Ching.

Hernandez becomes the first player to win Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks since the feat was accomplished by crosstown rival Carlos Vela, who won the award in each of the final two weeks of his MVP season of 2019 for LAFC. He's also the first Galaxy player to strike for a hat trick since Zlatan Ibrahimovic did so in a 7-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on September 15, 2019.