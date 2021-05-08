Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CF Montréal 0

After a slow start, Vancouver Whitecaps FC made their mark to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings. A two-goal performance from Cristian Dájome sunk their Canadian rivals CF Montréal on Saturday as Vancouver took a 2-0 win in Sandy, UT.
The Canadian rivals were reunited at Rio Tinto Stadium for a first ever clash outside of Montreal or Vancouver. Old friends from the Montreal academy days, Marc Dos Santos and Wilfried Nancy were also facing each other as head coaches for the very first time.
Another former Montreal player, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, also showed up to play. The Quebec native made a big stop at the 28th minute to frustrate a wide open Bjørn Johnsen who was looking to open his Montréal account on his first start.
After Vancouver failed to record a shot on target in the first 56 minutes of play, they earned themselves a penalty after Kamal Miller fouled Cristian Dájome inside the box. Dájome stepped up to the spot, broke the ice and found the opening goal of the game.
Dajome added a second goal just past the 70-minute mark, this time from a corner kick situation. The diminutive Colombian sneaked through the swarm of players and headed the ball past Clement Diop to give his side a 2-0 lead.
CF Montréal thought they had brought Vancouver's lead back to one thanks to Lassi Lappalainen but the goal was called back after a VAR review. Pressure inside the six-yard box made Crépeau fumble with the ball and the Finland international tapped in the ball. After Video Review, it was found that Erik Hurtado had touched the ball with his arm before the goal.
Three Things
THE BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps had a slow start to the game but Marc Dos Santos’ squad came to life after Crisitan Dájome converted a penalty at the 57th minute. As they begin their busiest week yet with their next games on Wednesday and Sunday, the Whitecaps climbed, temporarily at least, to third place in the Western Conference with an impressive seven points from four game. In constrast to the Whitecaps, CF Montréal will be disappointed to have dropped points at the start of their busy week. Missed opportunities by Bjørn Johnsen early in the game may linger in Montréal’s minds on the plane ride home.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After failing to record a shot on target for the first 56 minutes, a penalty settled Vancouver’s problems. Crisitan Dájome found the Caps’ opening goal from the spot after being fouled in the box by Kamal Miller. Vancouver took the game from there and rode to a 2-0 victory.
MAN OF THE MATCH: Crisitan Dájome broke the deadlock off the penalty spot but also gave his team the insurance goal in a sneaky corner kick situation.
Next Up:
VAN: Wednesday, May 12 at Minnesota United FC | 9pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+, TSN1, TSN4)
MTL: Wednesday, May 12 at Inter Miami CF | 7:30pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+, TVA Sports)