Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CF Montréal 0

Three Things

THE BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps had a slow start to the game but Marc Dos Santos’ squad came to life after Crisitan Dájome converted a penalty at the 57th minute. As they begin their busiest week yet with their next games on Wednesday and Sunday, the Whitecaps climbed, temporarily at least, to third place in the Western Conference with an impressive seven points from four game. In constrast to the Whitecaps, CF Montréal will be disappointed to have dropped points at the start of their busy week. Missed opportunities by Bjørn Johnsen early in the game may linger in Montréal’s minds on the plane ride home.