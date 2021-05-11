Power Rankings: NYCFC, Red Bulls surpassing expectations after Week 4

Well, well, well look who dropped six spots after getting a draw on the road on short rest after playing midweek in CCL. That’s some good Power Rankings right there. Honestly, it’s a bit harsh, but it’s not too far away from the truth. This is a mid-tier team for now. The good news for Atlanta is that Brek Shea didn’t score on them for a third-straight game and that Josef Martinez scored an MLS goal for the first time in 564 days. He says he’s still not quite back to 100%, but he’s still dropping quotes at an elite level.