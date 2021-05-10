Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins

Braces from San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski and Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Cristian Dajome highlighted Week 4 performances around MLS, helping that duo pace the Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Wondolowski struck twice in a four-minute span to spark San Jose’s 2-1 rally at Real Salt Lake, extending his MLS-best career goals total to 168. Dajome tallied from the PK spot and with a header, lifting Vancouver past CF Montréal 2-0 as the Colombian attacker matched his season-long goals total (3) from the 2020 campaign.
The forward group also has LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who produced one goal and one assist in their 2-1 El Trafico win over rivals LAFC. Behind six goals, he leads the early MLS Golden Boot presented by the Audi race.
Nashville SC earned two representatives after their 2-0 win over the New England Revolution, with midfielder Alex Muyl scoring and center back Walker Zimmerman nabbing an assist in the shutout. Vancouver had a pair, too, with goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau joining Dajome in the squad.
The Colorado Rapids had their own duo, as center back Danny Wilson and midfielder Cole Bassett both scored in their come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Minnesota United FC. Bassett entered as an early substitute for Younes Namli and showed his qualities, while Wilson powerfully headed home an 82nd-minute game-winner.
Rounding out the side, Columbus Crew SC midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes both scored as their teams logged wins after completing Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series midweek. There's also Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, who was stellar in a 2-1 win over Austin FC that required two late goals.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Maxime Crepeau (VAN) – Danny Wilson (COL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Jakob Glesnes (PHI) – Cristian Dajome (VAN), Cole Bassett (COL), Lucas Zelarayan (CLB), Alex Muyl (NSH) – Chris Wondolowski (SJ), Javier Hernandez (LA), Johnny Russell (SKC)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Maxime Chanot (NYC), Caden Clark (RBNY), Jonathan dos Santos (LA), Lewis Morgan (MIA), Nani (ORL), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.