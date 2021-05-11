Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return

Suffice it to say that Besler had plenty of memories, leading to him penning a handwritten letter that was addressed to SKC fans. Check out a copy below:

Matt Besler returned to Children’s Mercy Park last weekend with Austin FC , allowing for a send-off after their 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City . Formerly SKC’s captain, he appeared in nearly 300 regular-season games for his hometown club and captained the side before being out of contract this past offseason.

Matt Besler’s letter to #SportingKC fans after last night’s game. Credit to @KCCauldron for sending it my way. pic.twitter.com/tAIXdtSZ4r

Besler wrote that the hardest part about moving on from SKC was not getting a proper goodbye or one more game with their stadium filled to the brim.

“I want you to know how much I enjoyed playing for you,” Besler wrote. “Representing my hometown was an absolute honor, a responsibility I never took lightly. Through all the wins, draws and losses, I tried to defend and protect Kansas City with all I’ve got.