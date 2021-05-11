Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

You’re not the only one who’s getting emotional.

Matt Besler returned to Children’s Mercy Park last weekend with Austin FC, allowing for a send-off after their 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City. Formerly SKC’s captain, he appeared in nearly 300 regular-season games for his hometown club and captained the side before being out of contract this past offseason.

Suffice it to say that Besler had plenty of memories, leading to him penning a handwritten letter that was addressed to SKC fans. Check out a copy below:

Besler wrote that the hardest part about moving on from SKC was not getting a proper goodbye or one more game with their stadium filled to the brim. 

“I want you to know how much I enjoyed playing for you,” Besler wrote. “Representing my hometown was an absolute honor, a responsibility I never took lightly. Through all the wins, draws and losses, I tried to defend and protect Kansas City with all I’ve got.

“Although things didn’t end the way I expected them to, nothing can take away the 12 years we shared. We created some unforgettable memories that will last forever.”

Advertising

Besler, 34, originally joined Sporting in 2009 as the eighth overall pick in that year’s SuperDraft. He then won three US Open Cups with them (2012, 2015, 2017) and an MLS Cup in 2013.

Now charting a new chapter with Austin, Besler is a key piece as they look to become a serious Western Conference contender. But it’s clear that he’ll always have a soft spot for Sporting, where the mutual respect clearly extends beyond the field.

Perhaps this story has another chapter around the corner, too, when Austin return to face Peter Vermes’ team on June 12. Tifo, anyone?

Sporting Kansas City Austin FC Matt Besler

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins
Vermes: SKC pleased with comeback win vs. Austin, but "still trying to find ourselves"
Josef back on the board, goals the Wondo way & more from Week 4

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France
Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France
Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return

Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return
Top 5 young-player performances in Week 4
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top 5 young-player performances in Week 4
Power Rankings: NYCFC, Red Bulls surpassing expectations after Week 4
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: NYCFC, Red Bulls surpassing expectations after Week 4
MLS projected lineups - Week 5

MLS projected lineups - Week 5
The Wondo Chronicles: Analyzing every brilliant step Quakes striker took against RSL
Voices: Joseph Lowery

The Wondo Chronicles: Analyzing every brilliant step Quakes striker took against RSL
More News
Video
Video
Who is a better team right now: Miami or Atlanta?
7:54

Who is a better team right now: Miami or Atlanta?
Why Chris Wondolowski is the GOAT of MLS
1:20:07

Why Chris Wondolowski is the GOAT of MLS
SHUT IT DOWN | Check out the best saves from Week 4 
1:17
What A Save

SHUT IT DOWN | Check out the best saves from Week 4 
MLS Review Show - Week 4
25:57

MLS Review Show - Week 4
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.