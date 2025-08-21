Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Belgian defender Joedrick Pupe

The 28-year-old Belgian native is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Before this move, Pupe tallied 2g/8a in 121 appearances at various clubs throughout Belgium. He helped Dender gain promotion last year and served as captain.

"We are in a position to compete for trophies this season, so our goal this window was to provide more options to Jesper and the team," said sporting director Axel Schuster.