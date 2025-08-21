Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Belgian defender Joedrick Pupe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired defender Joedrick Pupe from Belgian top-flight side F.C.V. Dender, the club announced Thursday.
The 28-year-old Belgian native is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Before this move, Pupe tallied 2g/8a in 121 appearances at various clubs throughout Belgium. He helped Dender gain promotion last year and served as captain.
"We are in a position to compete for trophies this season, so our goal this window was to provide more options to Jesper and the team," said sporting director Axel Schuster.
"Joedrick is an athletic, technical, left-footed defender who fits our aggressive style of play. He has shown resilience throughout his career, and he brought great character and leadership as captain at Dender. We are looking forward to integrating him into the team."
Crucially, Pupe adds depth to the Whitecaps' defense after Sam Adekugbe and Ranko Veselinović suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year.
"Joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC is an honor," said Pupe, who was named to the 2023-24 Challenger Pro League Team of the Season.
"I’m proud to represent this club and city, and I can’t wait to give everything I have for our incredible fans. I’m ready to work hard and help bring more success to Vancouver."
Vancouver are currently third in the Western Conference (13W-6L-7D; 46 points), as they look to secure home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
