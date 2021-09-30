Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1

The New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union exchanged first-half goals 20 minutes apart as the Eastern Conference rivals shared the points Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena.

The Union took the lead in the 17th minute when Sergio Santos got on the end of a Jamiro Monteiro corner kick that bounced in the box, letting the Brazilian forward tap in from close range.

The leveler came from in-form Omir Fernandez before halftime. The homegrown attacker shielded Olivier Mbaizo as he received a pass from Cristian Casseres Jr., then turned and fired a blast past Andre Blake. It was his third goal in RBNY's last four games.

During a tight second half, both teams exchanged half-chances, with Kyle Duncan putting a left-footed effort on frame that was easily grabbed by Blake in the 63rd minute. Kai Wagner had a similar chance five minutes later that went into Carlos Coronel’s chest.