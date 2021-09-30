Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1

The New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union exchanged first-half goals 20 minutes apart as the Eastern Conference rivals shared the points Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena.
The Union took the lead in the 17th minute when Sergio Santos got on the end of a Jamiro Monteiro corner kick that bounced in the box, letting the Brazilian forward tap in from close range.
The leveler came from in-form Omir Fernandez before halftime. The homegrown attacker shielded Olivier Mbaizo as he received a pass from Cristian Casseres Jr., then turned and fired a blast past Andre Blake. It was his third goal in RBNY's last four games.
During a tight second half, both teams exchanged half-chances, with Kyle Duncan putting a left-footed effort on frame that was easily grabbed by Blake in the 63rd minute. Kai Wagner had a similar chance five minutes later that went into Carlos Coronel’s chest.
Santos thought he tallied his second goal in the 72nd minute, but it was called back after the offside flag was raised. Both coaches made attacking subs down the stretch, yet neither side found the decisive goal.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Nothing separated two teams with similar philosophies and both rivals extended unbeaten streaks. The Red Bulls, seven points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line and more desperate for points, have secured eight from their last four matches. The Union, fifth in the East, but level on points with NYCFC and Atlanta United, are unbeaten in three straight.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After a huge goal at Yankee Stadium Saturday night, Fernandez struck for this important equalizer Wednesday night.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Fernandez gets the nod for his third goal in RBNY's last four games, but Jose Martinez was solid for the Union, winning 75 percent of his duels.
Next Up
- RBNY: Saturday, October 2 at FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- PHI: Sunday, October 3 vs. Columbus Crew | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)