Your guide to watching a 13-game MLS Wednesday

It’s a full night of MLS action with 13 games on the slate, which means the return of the Plusometer!
Remember, the Plusometer originally began as a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on ESPN+, but can also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/very bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is the greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
We've also added the much-lauded "Playoffocity" rating from 1.0 to 10.0 that lets you know just how crucial each game is to the playoff race. The Watchgridometer only grows in stature and influence and arbitrary metrics.
Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.
New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union - Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 29/50
Playoffocity: 7.1
It feels weird having a game where both teams are technically involved in the playoff race be in Tier One, but the Red Bulls are “in the playoff race” the same way I’ve been “able to keep up with my student loan payments” while they’ve been frozen during These Unprecedented Times. It’s only a matter of time before we get back to the real world and that’s not the case.
That being said, this one still probably would have made Tier Two if it were any other two teams. It’s not going to be a game that anyone will describe as “pretty” and this isn’t the same level of repetitive and reckless haymakers that meetings between the Red Bulls and D.C. bring. It’s not worth rubbernecking at in the same way. What you end up with is a relatively important game that you may just want to check in on now and then to see if either team is out-destroying the other team’s midfield.
Chicago Fire FC vs. NYCFC - Wednesday, 8 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 25/50
Playoffocity: 7.1
I fully believe in Chicago's ability to drag teams down to their level and eventually lose. Every now and then though, they pull out a result. NYCFC are struggling right now. And feel a bit cursed. This one is ripe for Chicago to nearly win and then definitely do that in spectacular fashion. But maybe, just maybe, the rest of the East will rejoice as NYCFC struggle. They could be in seventh place by the end of the night.
FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC — Wednesday, 8 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 26/50
Playoffocity: 4.6
SKC are still fighting for the top spot in the West. Unless they’re just going to concede in a long-term move to face Seattle in Seattle, where they’ve technically been worse at soccer this season. Either way, that should mean there’s a bit of intensity from SKC. Just not “if we lose, we’re going to miss the playoffs” level of intensity like you might see from NYCFC and Philly.
As far as Dallas goes...I don’t know. Are we still pretending new manager bumps are a thing and not just a statistical falsehood that comes more from teams firing managers at low points they were probably going to come up from anyway? Ricardo Pepi should play at least. That should be enough.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC — Wednesday, 9 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Playoffocity: 6.7
It’s hard not to be a bit invested in the Whitecaps' playoff push. Each big win for them is a big win for Team Chaos. They seemed pretty buried at the beginning of the year. Now they’ve added a DP (Ryan Gauld) and started consistently playing some decent to good soccer. If you’re tuning in, you’re tuning in to see if they can equal seventh place RSL after 26 games. They’ll feel like they should against Houston.
Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF - Wednesday, 7 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 35/50
Playoffocity: 7.1
Atlanta are looking to get back above the playoff line and Miami are trying to convince people they could eventually do the same. We’ll see if the Five Stripes can bounce back after a loss to Philadelphia where they were handled from the jump. It will be a big test for Gonzalo Pineda’s culture restoration project in Atlanta.
CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution - Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 33/50
Playoffocity: 6.5
This might just be a playoff preview. I think a handful of folks have decided on CF Montréal as the odd man out in the cluttered East, but I’m not so sure yet. A win in the most difficult game left on their schedule would at least begin to change a few hearts.
Meanwhile, whether they’ll admit it or not, the Revs are chasing the MLS points record. They need 11 points over their last six games to do it.
Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC - Wednesday, 9 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Playoffocity: 4.6
This wouldn’t be tier two without Moussa Djitte. Austin loos like a team changed for the better now that they’ve finally brought in a striker. Funny how that works.
Los Verdes could put a dent in Colorado’s hopes of finishing on top of the West. The Rapids will be looking to make a 11-game unbeaten stretch look a little more impressive. They’ve only taken seven points from their last five games.
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy - Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 31/50
Playoffocity: 8.4
Sometimes you want the best and you get it.
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Wednesday, 7 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 37/50
Playoffocity: 0.0
There literally could not be a more meaningless game from a playoff perspective. And that's the beauty of it. Just guys out there, being dudes, kicking a soccer ball with no real idea where it's going. That's what I call art. And it's also what I call an absolutely massive clash in the Wooden Spoon race. The truest six-pointer of the night.
D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC - Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 39/50
Playoffocity: 7.8
This is a weird one. And that's what makes it an excellent ESPN+ game. We don't get too many cross-conference matchups between potential playoff teams these days. Especially not one that could have far-reaching consequences for both conferences. On top of that, it's just a good game in front of one of the best crowds in the league. What more could you ask for?
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC - Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 38/50
Playoffocity: 7.5
Nashville could nestle in just a little more to that second spot in the East. Orlando could either come out of this with a whole lot of relief or even more anxiety about their playoff prospects. I wouldn't be that surprised if this ended up being a Round One playoff preview.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders - Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 36/50
Playoffocity: 6.8
The Quakes are three points away from seventh place with three teams in front of them in the standings. They aren't totally out of the race. And any meeting between these two teams has the chance to provide a product that's highly entertaining. Give both teams a little motivation and let's see where this goes.
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers - Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 42/50
Playoffocity: 8.2
The Plusometer has declared this the best game of the week. At least the one with the most entertainment potential. Even if Portland have been far better defensively the last few weeks, there's always a chance they revert back to their old ways. LAFC are LAFC, which means you get to turn in and maybe catch a glimpse of the inevitable "Catastrophic LAFC Moment of the Week" aka the CLAMOW.
Something goofy is going to happen in this game. And then, in the end, someone will walk away with points. And I'll be no closer to understanding whether either of these teams are actually good or bad.