Your guide to watching a 13-game MLS Wednesday

We've also added the much-lauded "Playoffocity" rating from 1.0 to 10.0 that lets you know just how crucial each game is to the playoff race. The Watchgridometer only grows in stature and influence and arbitrary metrics.

Remember, the Plusometer originally began as a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on ESPN+, but can also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/very bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is the greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union - Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 29/50

Playoffocity: 7.1

It feels weird having a game where both teams are technically involved in the playoff race be in Tier One, but the Red Bulls are “in the playoff race” the same way I’ve been “able to keep up with my student loan payments” while they’ve been frozen during These Unprecedented Times. It’s only a matter of time before we get back to the real world and that’s not the case.

That being said, this one still probably would have made Tier Two if it were any other two teams. It’s not going to be a game that anyone will describe as “pretty” and this isn’t the same level of repetitive and reckless haymakers that meetings between the Red Bulls and D.C. bring. It’s not worth rubbernecking at in the same way. What you end up with is a relatively important game that you may just want to check in on now and then to see if either team is out-destroying the other team’s midfield.

Chicago Fire FC vs. NYCFC - Wednesday, 8 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Playoffocity: 7.1

I fully believe in Chicago's ability to drag teams down to their level and eventually lose. Every now and then though, they pull out a result. NYCFC are struggling right now. And feel a bit cursed. This one is ripe for Chicago to nearly win and then definitely do that in spectacular fashion. But maybe, just maybe, the rest of the East will rejoice as NYCFC struggle. They could be in seventh place by the end of the night.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC — Wednesday, 8 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 26/50

Playoffocity: 4.6

SKC are still fighting for the top spot in the West. Unless they’re just going to concede in a long-term move to face Seattle in Seattle, where they’ve technically been worse at soccer this season. Either way, that should mean there’s a bit of intensity from SKC. Just not “if we lose, we’re going to miss the playoffs” level of intensity like you might see from NYCFC and Philly.

As far as Dallas goes...I don’t know. Are we still pretending new manager bumps are a thing and not just a statistical falsehood that comes more from teams firing managers at low points they were probably going to come up from anyway? Ricardo Pepi should play at least. That should be enough.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC — Wednesday, 9 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 24/50

Playoffocity: 6.7