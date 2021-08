MLS projected lineups - Week 21

Friday, August 20: Kick off 10:38 pm ET - watch on ESPN2

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 3:38 pm ET - watch on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 5:55 pm ET - watch on FOX, FOX Deportes

Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Saturday, August 21: Kick off 8:25 pm ET - watch on FS1, FOX Deportes