"A long way to go": Shield-leading New England Revolution staying humble

After trouncing FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday, the club celebrated a nine-point week and extended a winning streak to four straight matches and a winless run to nine matches.

The Revs came out of the gate strong, a 2-0 defeat at Nashville SC their only loss in the first 10 games, where they accumulated 23 points. In contrast, New England were 2-3-5 in their opening 10 matches of 2020 and 2-6-2 in 2019.

“You don’t look at the big picture,” midfielder Scott Caldwell said. “You try to get three points and then move on from there. I think everyone has pushed really hard and done a great job of performing when they’re on the field. It’s gone really well and we just have to continue that. There’s still a long way to go.”

With club, and perhaps league records, set to topple, New England are remaining humble, keeping their focus on each match as they come rather than a broader scope.

The Revs are seven points clear of Seattle Sounders FC in the Supporters’ Shield standings and are averaging 2.23 points per game. Their 49 points through 22 matches is tied for most in league history at this point with the LAFC squad in 2019 that set an MLS record with a 72-point Shield-winning season. And that team averaged 2.12 points per game.

“We did so well to start the year and we’ve been able to ride that wave and continue the momentum and push forward,” Caldwell said. “Everyone has helped each other out on and off the field. It’s been a really good year so far, but like I said, a long way to go and just going to continue to support each other as a team.”

Banking as many points right now is key, Revs boss Bruce Arena said, because the stretch drive of the season will likely be even more challenging.

“Anytime you win a game in this league, it’s big,” Arena said. “I think, at this time of year, it’s important to get the points in the bank, because as we get down to the last 10 games of the season, it’s going to be crazy with teams fighting for playoff positions and it’s going to be really challenging.”

The Shield winner each season is the club most consistent throughout the regular season. No one has done that better than the Revs at this point, but Arena warns there’s bound to be a drop in form at some point, which is another reason accumulating as many points as possible right now is critical.