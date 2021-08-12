Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

We can’t wait to see what Paxten Aaronson does for an encore.

In his first start for the Philadelphia Union, the 17-year-old scored a stunning first Major League Soccer goal, one that also captured AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Aaronson, who weaved through traffic before unleashing a left-footed blast, captured 42 percent of the vote.

Felipe Mora of the Portland Timbers took second place, with 26 percent of the vote for his second goal in four days, a sweet touch, spin and finish inside the far post.

NYCFC's Santiago Rodriguez edged out Zachary Brault-Guillard for third, garnering 16.3 percent of the vote for his well-worked goal against Toronto FC. The CF Montréal fullback closed out the voting, with 15.7 percent, for his lofted ball toward the far post that nestled into the side netting.

Watch them again below.

Goal of the Week Philadelphia Union Paxten Aaronson

