Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18

We can’t wait to see what Paxten Aaronson does for an encore.

In his first start for the Philadelphia Union, the 17-year-old scored a stunning first Major League Soccer goal, one that also captured AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Aaronson, who weaved through traffic before unleashing a left-footed blast, captured 42 percent of the vote.

Felipe Mora of the Portland Timbers took second place, with 26 percent of the vote for his second goal in four days, a sweet touch, spin and finish inside the far post.

NYCFC's Santiago Rodriguez edged out Zachary Brault-Guillard for third, garnering 16.3 percent of the vote for his well-worked goal against Toronto FC. The CF Montréal fullback closed out the voting, with 15.7 percent, for his lofted ball toward the far post that nestled into the side netting.