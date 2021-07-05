Recap: FC Dallas 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

FC Dallas benefited from an early goal from in-form teenager Ricardo Pepi, but then gave up two goals later in the first half before grabbing a stoppage-time own-goal to salvage a 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium on a star-spangled Sunday night.

Dallas looked on the front foot from the opening minutes, and struck first in the 22nd minute, when Jesus Ferreira progressed down the right wing and fired in a pass perfectly placed for Pepi to meet with a diving header for the opener. However, the 'Caps were able to even the score in the 30th minute, with Lucas Cavallini gathering a Cristian Dajome pass that Bressan failed to intercept.

The Canadian international then weaved around the unlucky defender for the finish. Cavallini then nearly got a second goal five minutes later, but John Nelson did enough on defense to prevent the brace and keep the score knotted until just before the half.