Armas out, Austin find the gas & more from Week 11

That blueprint says to hit opponents with the chaos hammer. Losada encourages what has elsewhere been branded as energy drink soccer, and while it bore a stronger resemblance to demolition derby in April and May, it really has evolved into an overcaffeinated version of the beautiful game in the past month. It took fewer than 90 seconds for Toronto to get a taste:

That is very good. And what has to be very encouraging for Hernan Losada & Co. is that a number of the goals scored by D.C. — especially the ones that came early in the game, and there were lots that came early in the game since United were up 2-0 inside of 10 minutes and the contest achieved full blowout status when a Reds own-goal made it 3-0 in the 21st minute — came from Losada’s blueprint.

D.C. United set an MLS record on Saturday night in a 7-1 drubbing of visiting Toronto FC . As per MLS Communications , the game “marked the first time in MLS history there were seven different goalscorers for a team in a single game, in 6,308 regular season games all-time.”

This is both frenetic and tightly scripted: defenders on a string working together out of Losada’s 3-4-2-1; instant transitions with runners occupying different lanes and finding different patches of space; all of it culminating in an open look from eight yards. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data D.C. are in the top third of nearly all the relevant pressing statistics, and boasting an upward trajectory across the board. That includes in the standings, where the chaos hammer has provided a ladder up to sixth in the East.

In short, this is very good soccer. D.C.’s been doing a lot of good soccer things recently but early-season results bias obscured that. Take a look at those results, though, and the only truly bad one was the 4-1 cross-country trip to San Jose. The rest are a who’s who of Eastern Conference heavyweights: 1-0 at the Revs, 3-1 at Columbus, back-to-back 1-0s vs. Orlando City and Philly, and then last week’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss at NYCFC.

D.C. are, in other words, better than their record indicates.

They are not as good as the scoreboard from this weekend indicated, though. Don’t get me wrong — the three points were about D.C. The 7-1? That was much more about a Toronto side that were disengaged from the start and especially at the end, and so it wasn’t altogether surprising that head coach Chris Armas paid with his job.

"Is it the formation? Is it the starters? Is it my fault? Something has to give," Armas said in the postgame presser and, well, he was right. Something gave.

Here’s what I wrote last summer after Armas was dismissed by the Red Bulls:

While it is true that Armas hadn't been given an Atlanta or LAFC or Toronto-sized budget to work with, he hadn't been given nothing, either. What is true is that there has been almost uniform regression in terms of individual performance across the entire roster.