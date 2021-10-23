Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 31 of the 2021 MLS season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines.

The two games of focus, both from Wednesday evening, are LAFC’s 3-2 win at FC Dallas and Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Seattle.

Phelipe suspended, fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following the FC Dallas-LAFC match on Oct. 20.

The incident was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #1: Where the Officials Do Not See the Incident, and therefore do not have the opportunity to act, the Committee will review any and all evidence and may act to discipline a player.

LAFC, FC Dallas Mass Confrontation

LAFC and FC Dallas were both found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy for behavior following their match on Oct. 20.

This is LAFC’s second violation of the 2021 MLS season. Therefore, the club and head coach Bob Bradley have been issued undisclosed fines. FC Dallas were issued an official warning for their first violation.

Due to their role in the mass confrontation, the following individuals have been issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

  • LAFC forward Raheem Edwards (second violation of the 2021 MLS season)
  • FC Dallas forward Franco Jara
  • FC Dallas assistant coach Drew Keeshan
  • FC Dallas team administrator Davor Bezich

Rapids players fined

Colorado Rapids midfielder Jack Price has been issued an undisclosed fine for simulation/embellishment in the 89th minute of the Colorado-Seattle match on Oct. 20.

In addition, Rapids forwards Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki have been issued undisclosed fines for violation of the League’s public criticism policy following the same match.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Phelipe Megiolaro

Related Stories

Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel
MLS fines Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville for comments on officiating 
Emanuel Reynoso, Lucas Esteves red cards overturned by Independent Review Panel
More News
More News
FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 25
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 25
Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC set for clash of best in the West

Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC set for clash of best in the West
"We want to win trophies": New England Revolution on verge of first Supporters' Shield

"We want to win trophies": New England Revolution on verge of first Supporters' Shield
Chicharito vs. Ricardo Pepi: What makes the strikers similar & different
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Chicharito vs. Ricardo Pepi: What makes the strikers similar & different
Weekend Cheat Sheet: Chasing history, bragging rights & more in Week 32
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Weekend Cheat Sheet: Chasing history, bragging rights & more in Week 32
More News
Video
Video
Who would you put on your bestie T-shirt? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
30:14

Who would you put on your bestie T-shirt? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
Big paws! Kick saves! Check out MLS' best shot-stopping from Week 31
1:28

Big paws! Kick saves! Check out MLS' best shot-stopping from Week 31
Crazy comebacks! Who saved their season Wednesday night?
1:14:50

Crazy comebacks! Who saved their season Wednesday night?
Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
4:28
Instant Replay

Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
More Video