FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Following Week 31 of the 2021 MLS season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines.
Phelipe suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following the FC Dallas-LAFC match on Oct. 20.
The incident was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #1: Where the Officials Do Not See the Incident, and therefore do not have the opportunity to act, the Committee will review any and all evidence and may act to discipline a player.
LAFC, FC Dallas Mass Confrontation
LAFC and FC Dallas were both found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy for behavior following their match on Oct. 20.
This is LAFC’s second violation of the 2021 MLS season. Therefore, the club and head coach Bob Bradley have been issued undisclosed fines. FC Dallas were issued an official warning for their first violation.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, the following individuals have been issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
- LAFC forward Raheem Edwards (second violation of the 2021 MLS season)
- FC Dallas forward Franco Jara
- FC Dallas assistant coach Drew Keeshan
- FC Dallas team administrator Davor Bezich
Rapids players fined
Colorado Rapids midfielder Jack Price has been issued an undisclosed fine for simulation/embellishment in the 89th minute of the Colorado-Seattle match on Oct. 20.
In addition, Rapids forwards Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki have been issued undisclosed fines for violation of the League’s public criticism policy following the same match.