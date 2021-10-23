FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Phelipe suspended, fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following the FC Dallas-LAFC match on Oct. 20.

The incident was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #1: Where the Officials Do Not See the Incident, and therefore do not have the opportunity to act, the Committee will review any and all evidence and may act to discipline a player.