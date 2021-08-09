Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week

The Serbian standout first rifled home a 20-yard volley in the 2nd minute, giving the Fire an early lead in the Eastern Conference clash.

This is Chicago's second Player of the Week honor this year after attacking midfielder Ignacio Aliseda previously won in Week 11 .

Stojanovic had two goals in Chicago’s 2-1 win at Soldier Field on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls . Both came inside the first eight minutes, giving head coach Raphael Wicky’s team their first win since July 7 against Orlando City SC .

The 27-year-old then punched home a long throw-in from defender Carlos Teran in the 8th minute, ghosting to the back post for what ultimately stood as the game-winner.

Stojanovic now has five goals and one assist in 15 matches (eight starts) this season. He was signed ahead of the 2020 season after last competing for Serbian side FK Cukaricki, then missed most of last season after suffering an MCL tear in the MLS is Back Tournament.

Chicago return to action this coming Sunday when hosting the Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).