Player of the Week

Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Luka Stojanovic has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 18 of the 2021 season, it was announced Monday.

Stojanovic had two goals in Chicago’s 2-1 win at Soldier Field on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls. Both came inside the first eight minutes, giving head coach Raphael Wicky’s team their first win since July 7 against Orlando City SC.

This is Chicago's second Player of the Week honor this year after attacking midfielder Ignacio Aliseda previously won in Week 11.

The Serbian standout first rifled home a 20-yard volley in the 2nd minute, giving the Fire an early lead in the Eastern Conference clash.

The 27-year-old then punched home a long throw-in from defender Carlos Teran in the 8th minute, ghosting to the back post for what ultimately stood as the game-winner.

Advertising

Stojanovic now has five goals and one assist in 15 matches (eight starts) this season. He was signed ahead of the 2020 season after last competing for Serbian side FK Cukaricki, then missed most of last season after suffering an MCL tear in the MLS is Back Tournament.

Chicago return to action this coming Sunday when hosting the Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Chicago Fire FC Luka Stojanovic

Advertising

Related Stories

Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi named Week 15 MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week
Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Luka Stojanović Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 18

Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Luka Stojanović Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 18
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Portland & San Jose turn heads in Week 18

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Portland & San Jose turn heads in Week 18
Houston Dynamo have "high expectations" for 2021 after Secondary Transfer Window
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Houston Dynamo have "high expectations" for 2021 after Secondary Transfer Window
no cap! DJ Kaytranada, Big Boi co-headline MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken on August 24 

no cap! DJ Kaytranada, Big Boi co-headline MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken on August 24 
BMO Field to host Canada's September home World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

BMO Field to host Canada's September home World Cup Qualifiers
More News
Video
Video
Feeling 'Goal' Dangerous?! Week 18 Scorers Certainly Were | Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
1:39

Feeling 'Goal' Dangerous?! Week 18 Scorers Certainly Were | Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
All the top moments from week 18
3:31

All the top moments from week 18
Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
15:24

Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.