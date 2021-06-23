How Wilfried Nancy is molding CF Montréal: "This is only the beginning"

Traversing the unknown terrain as a first-year MLS head coach is tough enough as is, but the lack of top-flight senior managerial experience was the least of Wilfried Nancy's concerns. He had more pressing hurdles that required his focus.

Nancy was replacing the legendary Thierry Henry, a difficult transition made all the more arduous given the move was only made official mere days before preseason. When he walked out to the training ground for his first CF Montréal training session, half the bodies in front of him were academy players; most of the first team was awaiting travel or on international duty. He didn't conduct a practice with his full squad until days before his first MLS game. They only had two friendlies to put his ideas into practice, instead of the typical five. Then it was showtime with an April 17 opener against Toronto FC, a 4-2 win.

Oh, yeah: Most of all, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the club to set up camp in Florida. All of Montréal’s "home" games have been in Fort Lauderdale at Inter Miami CF’s DRV PNK Stadium.

With all of the obvious challenges, and widespread preseason projections putting the team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Nancy and CF Montréal have performed well ahead of expectations in the season's early goings.

“It was a big challenge, but I got used to it,” Nancy told MLSsoccer.com. He joked that no one was complaining about the early-March weather in Florida, at least. “As a person, I try to adapt to all situations. This is just how I am. In this job, you need to adapt. I’m confident in the way I want to teach my players to play. I have a good group of young players who want to learn, want to be open-minded, which makes it even easier for me. It’s only eight games, but I’m satisfied in what we’re doing. This is only the beginning, but we’re in good spirits.”

The French-born Nancy had a 10-year playing career, which ended in 2005 after being named MVP of Quebec’s university League with the UQAM Citadins in 2005. He stuck around in Canada coaching locally before joining Montréal’s academy in 2011. He rose to the first-team assistant by 2016.

Nancy has long desired an MLS head coach post. He told sporting director Olivier Renard as much in meetings last winter, even before Henry departed. Not that he was in a rush, just that he wanted to be transparent with his long-term goals.

It happened a bit quicker than both expected.