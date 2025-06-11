Portland Timbers' Antony wins Goal of the Matchday

The Brazilian winger scored his sixth goal of the season in style, curling in a perfectly placed shot into the top corner after a stellar individual run to equalize in Portland's eventual 2-1 win vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park.

Portland Timbers midfielder Antony has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming Matchday 18 honors with 49.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Daniel Ríos (37.6%): Starting with Brian White on Gold Cup duty, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker hit a long-range rocket that nestled into the side-netting as part of a 3-0 win over Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC.

3rd place, Philip Zinckernagel (8.1%): Zinckernagel joined in on Chicago's goalscoring onslaught with a well-taken strike from atop the penalty area in the Fire's 7-1 rout at D.C. United.

4th place, David Ayala (5.1%): Ayala delivered the Timbers that 2-1 result over St. Louis, tucking a clutch volley into the bottom corner in the dying moments of the match.