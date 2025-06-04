Sporting Kansas City's Dejan Joveljić wins Goal of the Matchday

Sporting's marquee offseason signing capitalized on a rebound off the crossbar with an acrobatic first-time finish to complete his brace, giving SKC a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 3-1 away win over the Houston Dynamo .

Sporting Kansas City striker Dejan Joveljić secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming Matchday 17 honors with 49.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Tani Oluwaseyi (22.3%): The CanMNT striker guided home the opener in Seattle following a spectacular assist from Robin Lod in Minnesota United's 3-2 win.

3rd place, Sebastian Kowalczyk (19.5%): Kowalczyk curled in the Dynamo's lone goal from the edge of the box as they fell 3-1 at home to SKC.

4th place, Gabriel Pirani (9.1%): Utilizing a training ground routine from a corner kick, D.C. United's No. 10 expertly placed his first-time strike from the top of the box into the upper corner to kick off his side's 2-1 victory at FC Cincinnati.