Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18

An abbreviated Matchday 18 delivered some fantastic finishes. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Antony: With a dazzling flick, marauding dribble and finessed finish, Antony started the Portland Timbers' comeback against St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park.

David Ayala: Ayala volleyed home Santi Moreno's inswinging corner kick in second-half stoppage time, delivering Portland a 2-1 win over St. Louis during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Daniel Ríos: The Mexican striker doubled Vancouver Whitecaps FC's advantage with a long-range rocket, pushing his side to a 3-0 win over Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC that reclaimed the Supporters' Shield lead.