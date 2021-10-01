Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week

Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 28, with his game-winning scorcher delivering a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Julio's looping volley was a landslide winner, earning 77.3% of the vote. The 25-year-old Ecuadorian tracked down a ball over the top and set himself up by lofting it over a pair of Galaxy defenders, securing three points with his left-footed strike in the 95th minute. He subbed on in the 78th minute, then netted his seventh goal since joining on loan from Atlético San Luis.