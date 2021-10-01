Goal of the Week

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 28, with his game-winning scorcher delivering a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Julio's looping volley was a landslide winner, earning 77.3% of the vote. The 25-year-old Ecuadorian tracked down a ball over the top and set himself up by lofting it over a pair of Galaxy defenders, securing three points with his left-footed strike in the 95th minute. He subbed on in the 78th minute, then netted his seventh goal since joining on loan from Atlético San Luis.

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi came in second place (14.2%) for his golazo in a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas, while Toronto FC homegrown Jacob Shaffelburg placed third (5.9%) for his clutch equalizer during the Reds' 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

The Toronto-FC Cincinnati match also featured the fourth-place finisher: FCC left back Ronald Matarrita, who obtained 2.7% of the vote for his 38th-minute opener.

Check out all of Week 28's nominees below.

