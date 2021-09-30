Recap: FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 3

Sporting Kansas City reinforced their intent to claim the Western Conference’s No. 1 spot, roaring past FC Dallas 3-1 Wednesday evening at Toyota Stadium behind a Daniel Salloi brace, further sinking the hosts’ Audi MLS Cup Playoff dreams.

Salloi, whose 15 goals keep him firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, struck on either side of halftime. Johnny Russell also netted a penalty kick for the visitors, while the hosts pulled one back through rising US men’s national team star Ricardo Pepi after FCD were reduced to 10 men following Bryan Acosta’s red card in the 52nd minute.

SKC first went ahead in the 13th minute when Salloi’s right-footed blast from 25 yards out evaded goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. The homegrown forward then found his second in the 61st minute, this time firing a left-footed wobbler under the crossbar that Maurer couldn’t track.

In between, Acosta was sent off after tripping up Khiry Shelton in a DOGSO situation. FCD center back Bressan had slipped, leaving the Honduran midfielder trying to offer some last-ditch defense on Shelton’s 1-on-1 look.

Russell confidently finished the ensuing penalty kick in the 55th minute, ripping a left-footed shot into the side-netting that put the visitors in front 2-1 and opened the door for Salloi’s eventual insurance tally.