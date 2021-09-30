Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1

A 95th-minute golazo from Anderson Julio rescued all three points for Real Salt Lake in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium Wednesday evening.

RSL are refusing to bow out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race, winning three out of their last four matches, including two impressive wins over the Seattle Sounders and now, the Galaxy. LA's continued slide sees them winless in their past eight matches ahead of Sunday's massive upcoming clash against rivals LAFC in this season's third El Trafico.

With three points, the hosts jump from seventh to fifth in the West, pushing the Galaxy further down the standings into sixth. RSL seem to be finding results under interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni, with the club now 4W-3L-0D under the former Colorado Rapids boss.

Their response after a 6-1 thumping against the Portland Timbers in Week 27 saw them come out on the front foot against the Galaxy while goalkeeper David Ochoa put on a clinic.

It seemed as if the Galaxy had secured a point on the road late, but RSL came storming back against the run of play to find a winner in stoppage time. Damir Kreilach found Anderson Julio making a run down the center of the pitch toward the Galaxy box and the Ecuadorian controlled the ball perfectly, taking it over a defender's head before unleashing a left-footed volley in stunning fashion.

Earlier, Kreilach scored the opener, notching his 12th goal of the season right before the halftime whistle. The ball just trickled over the goal line after Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond got an initial hand on it before he then again palmed it out of the net.

Ochoa put on a stunning performance between the sticks, making three outstanding saves before the Galaxy finally found the back of the net in the 76th minute.