Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak returns for Western Conference Final: "I feel perfect"

While his team has embarked on the biggest Cinderella run of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak has had to watch from afar.

"I feel perfect," Rusnak told reporters on Thursday. "I feel like I had a week holiday or something. It's not like I was injured, there isn't a muscle or a certain part of my body to be careful about. I had two sessions so far, I feel perfect physically."

The 27-year-old received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis just before the start of the playoffs, leaving him sidelined for RSL's upset triumphs over both the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City . Now fully recovered, Rusnak said he's eager to get back on the field and hopefully help his team secure an MLS Cup appearance when RSL take on the Portland Timbers in a Western Conference Final clash at Providence Park on Saturday (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

"Albert's a very good player, he's quality on the ball. When he's able to get on the ball he's able to create opportunities for all of us," forward Rubio Rubin said. "Obviously he's a key part, we missed him and we're just happy he's back and we're looking forward to having him back on the field with us."

The potential impact of Rusnak's return on RSL's attack shouldn't be overlooked. The Slovakian midfielder was the club's most dynamic player this season along with Damir Kreilach , racking up 11 goals and 11 assists while starting all 34 games and playing 3,045 minutes.

Rusnak said he received his first negative test on Sunday, the day of RSL's dramatic victory over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park that was delivered by a stoppage-time winner from Bobby Wood . He was able to start running again that day, and with those two training sessions under his belt, Rusnak said he feels his fitness is in a good place ahead of Saturday's matchup.

With Rusnak back in the fold, RSL are closer to full strength as they look to continue a remarkable run that has seen them vanquish two of the top three seeds in the West on the road.

To keep it going, Rusnak and defender Andrew Brody both said the formula for success remains much the same as its been for each of the first two matches.

"I feel like the playoff games have a little something special to it," Rusnak said. "It's a one-off game so I feel like the pressure is mainly on the home team. They've got the crowd behind them, the home team is most of the time the favorite to win, but we've learned that means nothing. We go into Portland with a game plan and with the same mentality of the last two games."

It starts at the back, where Brody has helped anchor a defense that has conceded just one goal in the playoffs — a first-half penalty kick in Kansas City that was converted by Johnny Russell. RSL haven't conceded from open play, shutting out Seattle in the 0-0 Round One draw that ended with a victory in the penalty kick shootout.