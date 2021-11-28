Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 2

After an unforgettable ouster of the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks in Round One, Real Salt Lake, the West's seventh seed, advances to the Western Conference Final to face the Portland Timbers after erasing a first-half deficit to upset Sporting KC.

Johnny Russell opened the scoring with a clinical penalty kick, blasting to David Ochoa’s right in the 24th minute after Aaron Herrera tripped Gadi Kinda in the box. Kinda had latched onto a headed clearance by Justen Glad on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Five minutes into the second half, Sporting came close to doubling their lead when an inviting Kinda free kick was headed off the post and out by Pablo Ruiz for a corner kick.

But then RSL interim coach Pablo Mastroeni changed the match with three key substitutions, as Anderson Julio, Justin Meram and Wood all played pivotal roles in the comeback.

With SKC sloppy in the attacking third, the visitors grew in confidence as the second half moved on, resulting in a nervous energy inside Children’s Mercy Park.

The equalizer that seemed to be coming materialized in the 72nd minute when Julio beat Andreu Fontàs to quality service by Andrew Brody, heading in the tying goal from just beyond the six-yard box.